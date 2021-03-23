Fast scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

He helped set up Brady Skjei for the eventual game-winner midway through the first period before lighting the lamp himself in the second. Fast has been thriving in a top-six role while both Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) and Vincent Trochek (upper body) have been sidelined, picking up a goal and five points over the last six games.