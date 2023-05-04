Fast scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 Game 1 win over the Devils.

Fast helped Jesperi Kotkaniemi put the Hurricanes up 3-0 in the second period before capping the scoring with 3:16 left in the third. The Swede's known more as a reliable two-way forward, but Fast has chipped in offensively with three goals through seven games this postseason.