The Hurricanes re-signed Fast to a two-year contract extension on Saturday.
Fast will average $2.4 million per season. He had 10 goals and 29 points in 80 regular-season games in 2022-23. Look for Fast to spend time as a bottom-six forward with the Hurricanes.
