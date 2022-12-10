Fast (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup Saturday versus the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The Hurricanes will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen as Sebastian Aho (lower body) is also out of action. Fast has two goals and six assists in 26 games this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Questionable Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Slides helper in overtime loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Snags helper in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: First point is game-winning goal•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Still searching for first point•