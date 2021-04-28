Fast (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Stars, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Fast will miss a third straight game. Teuvo Teravainen returned from concussion protocol Tuesday, so Fast will likely return to the bottom six once he's cleared. The 29-year-old has accrued 18 points through 41 games this year.
