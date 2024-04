Fast (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Game 1 against the Islanders on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Fast is currently stuck in a 24-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 13 versus the Stars. During his slump, the Swede notched six helpers, 23 shots and 30 hits while averaging 12:03 of ice time. Once given the all-clear, Fast should challenge Jack Drury or Stefan Noesen for a spot in the lineup.