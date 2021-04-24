Fast (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Panthers, he reports.
It's unclear how long Fast will sit out. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Steven Lorentz will fill into Fast's spot on the top line next to Sebastian Aho on Saturday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Comes up clutch•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Two-point effort Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Multi-point night against Wings•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Finally lights lamp for Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: Adding helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Jesper Fast: No longer in protocol•