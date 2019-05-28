Hurricanes' Jesper Sellgren: Lands entry-level deal

Sellgren penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Tuesday.

Sellgren notched three goals and 12 helpers in 52 games with Lulea HF (SHL) this season before joining AHL Charlotte on an amatuer tryout for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign. The 20-year-old figures to start 2019-20 in the minors, but could be a call-up option should the Canes' blue line suffer some injuries.