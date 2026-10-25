Kotkaniemi scored a goal, recorded a plus-1 rating and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Kotkaniemi's shot has come alive over the past five games, where he's scored all three of his goals in the 2026-27 campaign. The 26-year-old forward was held to just two tallies in the 2025-26 campaign, so his hot start firing the puck is noteworthy for fantasy purposes. Overall, he has compiled six points, 12 shots on goal, 12 hits and five blocked shots across 11 appearances this season. With his recent placement on the Hurricanes' second power-play unit, Kotkaniemi is trending in the right direction in fantasy. He appears to be on track to return to being a double-digit goal scorer, which has him trending in the right direction in deeper fantasy leagues.