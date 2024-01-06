Kotkaniemi managed an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Kotkaniemi averaged a point per game in October, the season's first month, but he's cooled off considerably since then. The Finn is no longer seeing action on the team's fourth-ranked power play (28.2), and his assist Friday gives him just eight apples and 17 total points to counter a minus-7 rating through 39 games. There are plenty of wingers that fall below Kotkaniemi in general statistical ranks, but we're still waiting for that full-blown breakout campaign that would justify the Canadiens originally drafting him with third overall pick in 2018. After putting up a career-high 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) with Carolina in 2022-23, Kotkaniemi has an uphill battle to meet the mark this time around.