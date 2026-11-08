Kotkaniemi notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kotkaniemi has maintained some consistency on offense all season, but this was his first multi-point effort. He's earned two goals and two assists over four contests in November. The Finnish forward has five goals, five helpers, 20 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-7 rating through 17 appearances on the year. He'll get to play in his native country with the Hurricanes set to face the Kraken for two games in Finland as part of the NHL Global Series.