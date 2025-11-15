Kotkaniemi hurt his ankle Friday versus the Canucks, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kotkaniemi's status was not updated beyond that -- the injury was previously labeled lower body. The 25-year-old seems doubtful to play Saturday against the Oilers, and it wouldn't be surprising if he missed the start of the Hurricanes' road trip next week, which begins Monday in Boston. Mark Jankowski is likely to enter the lineup Saturday, as Kotkaniemi's absence could be compounded if Seth Jarvis (eye) isn't able to play either.