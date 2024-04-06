Kotkaniemi logged 9:57 of ice time in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals after sitting out the previous game as a healthy scratch.

Kotkaniemi's average TOI of 12:47 is a bit misleading, considering he's seen less than 10 minutes of action in seven of his past 11 games. He's also recorded just one assist over that span, which shouldn't be surprising considering he's been seeing mostly fourth-line duty. He shouldn't be on anyone's fantasy roster right now.