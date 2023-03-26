Kotkaniemi registered an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs, his sixth point in his last six games.

Already sitting with a career-high 36 points (14G, 22A), a strong push down the stretch could see Kotkaniemi crack the 40-point mark for the first time. The 22-year-old Finn has really benefited this year from a move up the Canes' depth chart, currently anchoring the team's second line in between Seth Jarvis and Stefan Noesen.