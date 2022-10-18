Kotkaniemi notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Kotkaniemi helped out on a goal by linemate Andrei Svechnikov in the second period. The 22-year-old Kotkaniemi is up to two assists and a plus-4 rating in three games, but he's not doing much else to generate his own offense. The Finn has just two shots on goal so far, so he'll need to take a few more chances himself to become more productive.
