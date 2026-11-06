Kotkaniemi tallied a goal, fired three shots on net and recorded two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Kotkaniemi fed off the early momentum generated by Logan Stankoven's goal under a minute into regulation with a tally of his own at the 3:20 mark. Overall, the 26-year-old Kotkaniemi now has five goals, eight points, 17 shots on net, a plus-5 rating, 18 shots on net and eight blocked shots across 16 games this season. He's starting to heat back up in the goal-scoring department with two tallies over his last three games. However, his ceiling in fantasy is capped from the Hurricanes' fourth line.