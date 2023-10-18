Kotkaniemi recorded two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Kotkaniemi played a role in the Hurricanes' four-goal third period, setting up tallies from Stefan Noesen and Brett Pesce. With a goal and three helpers through four contests, Kotkaniemi has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign. The 23-year-old forward has added 10 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating while serving as Carolina's second-line center, though he could see an increased role if Sebastian Aho (upper body) misses any games beyond Tuesday.