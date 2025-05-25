Kotkaniemi notched a power-play assist, five hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Kotkaniemi was scratched for Game 2, but he rejoined the lineup in place of Jack Roslovic for Game 3. During the playoffs, Kotkaniemi has been limited to four assists, two of which have come with the man advantage. The center also has 16 shots on net, 27 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 12 playoff appearances. He should continue to see middle-six usage.