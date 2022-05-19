Kotkaniemi recorded one assist, two shots and one block in 9:07 of ice time versus the Rangers on Wednesday.

Kotkaniemi logged his fewest minutes of the postseason, in part due to the lack of power-play ice time. With his tally, the 21-year-old winger brought a seven-game pointless streak to a close but shouldn't be expected to provide much in the way of offensive support without opportunities with the man advantage.