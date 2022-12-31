Kotkaniemi scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

This was Kotkaniemi's first multi-point effort of the season. He's gotten steadier on offense lately with three goals and two assists over his last five contests. The 22-year-old forward is up to six tallies, 12 points (five on the power play), 55 shots on net, 45 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 36 appearances. Despite the improved offense, he remains in a bottom-six role.