Kotkaniemi registered a goal, an assist and six shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Kotkaniemi snapped a three-game pointless streak and a four-game scoring drought with his goal and assist in the first period of Monday's win. Kotkaniemi only has two goals this season, but he's been very good as a playmaker with eight helpers across 14 appearances thus far.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Finds twine in blowout win•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Puts up assist in overtime win•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Records two assists Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Finds twine in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Can't generate offense•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scores goal despite meager TOI•