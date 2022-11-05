Kotkaniemi scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

Kotkaniemi hadn't scored all year, and he'd gone seven games without a point entering Friday. He changed that with a third-period marker, which ended up as the game-winning goal. The 22-year-old was due to break out -- he recorded multiple shots on net in six of the seven games during his slump. For the year, he's at three points, 19 shots, 14 hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating while mainly playing as the second-line center.