Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Exits with lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kotkaniemi (lower body) won't return to Friday's game versus the Canucks.
Kotkaniemi joins Seth Jarvis (upper body) as injured forwards for the Hurricanes in this game. If both are unavailable Saturday versus the Oilers, the Hurricanes may need to dip into their depth at AHL Chicago for reinforcements.
