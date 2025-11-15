default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kotkaniemi (lower body) won't return to Friday's game versus the Canucks.

Kotkaniemi joins Seth Jarvis (upper body) as injured forwards for the Hurricanes in this game. If both are unavailable Saturday versus the Oilers, the Hurricanes may need to dip into their depth at AHL Chicago for reinforcements.

More News