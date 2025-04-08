Kotkaniemi (undisclosed) will be sidelined "for at least a week," according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal on Tuesday.
Kotkaniemi figures to miss at least the Canes' next four games based on his timeline -- though it could certainly be longer. Even with the return of Jordan Staal (lower body), the absence of Kotkaniemi will likely force Jack Roslovic into the second-line center role.
