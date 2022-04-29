Kotkaniemi (lower body) had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Kotkaniemi didn't take long to make an impact in his return from a five-game absence. He set up goals by Ethan Bear and Martin Necas before lighting the lamp 12:53 into the game for his third point of the night. The strong regular season finale brought Kotkaniemi's totals in his first year with the Hurricanes to 12 goals and 17 assists.