Kotkaniemi scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken on Tuesday.

He and Martin Necas are tied for the team lead in points with nine. Kotkaniemi has four goals and five assists in eight games, which is the 23-year-old's best start of his career. He had 43 points, including 18 goals, last year in what was his fourth season. That seemed like a solid breakout, but this year could be Kotkaniemi's best yet.