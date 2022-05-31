Kotkaniemi posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 7.

Kotkaniemi helped out on a Max Domi goal in the third period of the lopsided loss. Both of Kotkaniemi's assists in the postseason came in the second round after he was held off the scoresheet altogether in the first round. The 21-year-old had a reasonable 29 points in 66 regular-season outings, and he's locked in for the next eight years after signing a max-term extension with the Hurricanes in March.