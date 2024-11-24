Kotkaniemi provided an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kotkaniemi set up a Jackson Blake goal in the second period, which came after the former was moved to the fourth line. Kotkaniemi saw a season-low 9:36 of ice time, and it's unclear if his demotion was a one-game thing or something to be watched moving forward. Jack Drury moved up to the second line in the swap. Kotkaniemi has been inconsistent in November with a goal and four assists over 11 appearances, and he's at 12 points, 41 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 20 outings overall.