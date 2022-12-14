Kotkaniemi was credited with an assist during a 1-0 victory over the host Red Wings on Tuesday.

Kotkaniemi started Tuesday as the second-line center and earned the secondary helper on Brady Skjei's game-winning tally. The 2018 third-overall draft pick has 98 career points in 265 games. With Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast sidelined, Kotkaniemi earned a point in back-to-back games for the second time this season, but did not produce a shot, hit or block in 14:36 of ice time in the win.