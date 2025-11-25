default-cbs-image
Kotkaniemi (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Hurricanes recalled Justin Robidas from AHL Chicago in a corresponding move. Kotkaniemi has missed the last five games, and it's still unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has contributed two goals, five points, 17 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 26 hits through 15 appearances this season.

