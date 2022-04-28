Kotkaniemi (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Devils.
Kotkaniemi is expected to skate on the fourth line against New Jersey. He's collected 11 goals and 26 points through 65 contests this campaign.
