Kotkaniemi provided a pair of helpers in Thursday's 6-2 win over Columbus.

Kotkaniemi assisted on Brett Pesce's opening tally in the first period before setting up Seth Jarvis in the third. Kotkaniemi has been fairly productive of late with six points (two goals, four assists) in his last seven contests. The 22-year-old forward is limited to a bottom-six role, but his production is boosted on the power play, where he's averaging 2:00 TOI/G. Kotkaniemi now has seven goals and nine assists through 42 games.