Kotkaniemi has recovered from his lower-body injury, but he isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Washington, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Kotkaniemi missed 10 of Carolina's previous 12 games due to injury, and he's now missing additional time at head coach Rod Brind'Amour's discretion. Kotkaniemi has two goals and five points in 17 outings this year. The 25-year-old forward will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity once Brind'Amour decides to reinsert him into the lineup.