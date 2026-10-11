Kotkaniemi notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kotkaniemi has a helper in each of the last two games. He's clicking well on the fourth line with Mark Jankowski lately. Kotkaniemi has two helpers, one shot on net, three hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating over four appearances this season. He could lose playing time to Nicolas Deslauriers down the line, and both players could find themselves in the press box once Seth Jarvis (shoulder) is ready for his season debut.