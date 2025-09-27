Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Leaves late in contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kotkaniemi took a high stick to the face in the third period of Friday's preseason game versus the Lightning and did not return.
There was no update on Kotkaniemi's status after the game. Assuming he checks out fine, he could be available either Sunday versus the Predators or Monday against the Panthers. Barring a discouraging update, he should be fine by the time the Hurricanes open the regular season Oct. 9 versus the Devils.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Draws in, earns assist•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Buries goal in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Logs helper in return•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Slated to suit up Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Facing one-week absence•
-
Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Bothered by injury Saturday•