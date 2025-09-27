Kotkaniemi took a high stick to the face in the third period of Friday's preseason game versus the Lightning and did not return.

There was no update on Kotkaniemi's status after the game. Assuming he checks out fine, he could be available either Sunday versus the Predators or Monday against the Panthers. Barring a discouraging update, he should be fine by the time the Hurricanes open the regular season Oct. 9 versus the Devils.