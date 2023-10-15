Kotkaniemi scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Kings.

Kotkaniemi tallied the Hurricanes' third goal in the first period. His second penalty came late in the third, and while the Hurricanes killed it off, the Kings scored shortly after to tie the game at 5-5. Through two games, Kotkaniemi has two points, six PIM, seven shots on net and a minus-1 rating. He's still centering the second line, though he's seen less ice time than third-line center Jordan Staal, who handles the tougher defensive assignments.