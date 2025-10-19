Kotkaniemi scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Kotkaniemi was a healthy scratch for the first two games of the road trip, but he replaced Mark Jankowski for Saturday's contest. The days of the Hurricanes tolerating mediocrity from Kotkaniemi are apparently over -- he'll have to earn his place in the lineup, likely on the fourth line, now that Logan Stankoven is centering the second line. Kotkaniemi has two points, three shots on net, three hits and a plus-2 rating through three appearances, but his limited role offers minimal fantasy upside.