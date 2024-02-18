Kotkaniemi registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The helper put an end to Kotkaniemi's 12-game point drought, which saw him rack up just 14 shots on goal with 11 hits and a minus-4 rating. The 23-year-old also flipped spots in the lineup with Jack Drury -- Kotkaniemi has been centering the fourth line lately. After a breakout first month of the campaign, Kotkaniemi has crashed back with just six points over his last 40 outings. He's at 19 points, 101 shots on net, 40 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 54 appearances.