Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Kotkaniemi (lower body) is not expected to play Tuesday versus the Rangers.
Kotkaniemi is set for his fifth straight absence with the injury. The 21-year-old doesn't have an official timeline to return, as the Hurricanes have been tight-lipped about his status.
