Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out with LBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kotkaniemi (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kotkaniemi played in two games after returning from an ankle injury, but he's sustained another issue that will force him to miss time. Mark Jankowski is back in the lineup as the fourth-line center and will likely stay in that role while Kotkaniemi is again on the mend.
