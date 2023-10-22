Kotkaniemi scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.
Kotkaniemi opened the scoring at 16:09 of the first period and set up a third-period tally by Jaccob Slavin. The 23-year-old Kotkaniemi has gotten on the scoresheet in five of six games this season, posting three goals and four helpers. He's added 15 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating. With Sebastian Aho (upper body) still out, Kotkaniemi has picked up the slack nicely as he continues to build a case for a breakout season.
