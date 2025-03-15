Kotkaniemi dished two assists and tallied two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win against Detroit.

Kotkaniemi posted a strong second period by tallying the primary assist for the goals scored by Taylor Hall and Jack Roslovic. With his helpers, the 24-year-old Kotkaniemi eclipsed the 30-point mark in 66 appearances this season. After a five-game drought of finding his name off the scoresheet, Kotkaniemi is slowly getting into a rhythm with four points in eight games. With the Hurricanes mixing up line combinations, Kotkaniemi is currently centering Carolina's second unit at even strength and on the power play. With a few more performances like Friday's Kotkaniemi could have sneaky value for the fantasy playoffs if Carolina can maintain their current momentum.