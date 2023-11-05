Kotkaniemi scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
He tied the game 3-3 with a one-timer power-play goal at 15:26 of the third frame. Kotkaniemi is taking that big leap forward -- he has five goals and seven assists in 12 games this season.
