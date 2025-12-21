Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Puts up assist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kotkaniemi registered an assist and four PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning.
Kotkaniemi had been held off the scoresheet in his last six outings, and he missed 14 games between an ankle injury, a lower-body issue and time as a healthy scratch during that span. The 25-year-old has mostly played on the fourth line when in the lineup this year, offering little appeal in fantasy. He's at six points, 20 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-2 rating through 19 appearances.
