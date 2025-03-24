Kotkaniemi notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Kotkaniemi hasn't scored since Feb. 1, and he has just five helpers over his last 17 contests. He's been on a line with Taylor Hall and Jack Roslovic recently, but that hasn't helped ignite Kotkaniemi's offense. The 24-year-old is up to 31 points, 102 shots on net, 48 PIM, 58 hits and a plus-10 rating over 70 appearances. He's done better than in a 27-point 2023-24, but he won't come close to his career-best 43-point total from 2022-23.