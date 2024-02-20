Kotkaniemi scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Kotkaniemi snapped a goal drought dating back to Dec. 19 when he scored against the Golden Knights. In the 22 games between tallies, the center managed a measly three assists. He's at 10 goals, 20 points, 104 shots on net, 41 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 55 outings, but the majority of that production came in the first two months of the campaign -- he has not been a strong fantasy option lately.
