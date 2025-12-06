Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kotkaniemi (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
After missing the last nine games, Kotkaniemi should be available to return to action against Nashville on Saturday. He has registered two goals, five points, 17 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 26 hits across 15 appearances this season.
