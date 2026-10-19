Kotkaniemi scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

With Mark Jankowski (lower body) the latest forward to get hurt, Kotkaniemi is playing an increasingly important role in the Hurricanes' bottom six. He's risen to the occasion with goals in consecutive contests. For the season, he's at two goals, two assists, nine shots on net, 12 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating across eight appearances. Until Carolina gets healthier up front, Kotkaniemi should see steady playing time.