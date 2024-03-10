Kotkaniemi scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Kotkaniemi's stock has really fallen in Raleigh since the start of the season. He saw his second-lowest TOI of the season Saturday (8:06) and he's averaged just 10:16 over his last 15 games with just four points to his credit (2G, 2A). With the recently-acquired Jake Guentzel expected to join the lineup at some point, Kotkaniemi might soon be the odd man out for the Hurricanes.