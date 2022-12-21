Kotkaniemi netted a goal in Carolina's 4-1 win against New Jersey on Tuesday.
Kotkaniemi's marker came just 20 seconds into the game. He has four goals and eight points in 32 contests this season. The 22-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in his previous three games.
